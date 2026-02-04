WATCH| Gautam Gambhir Ducks Questions On Pakistan's India Game Boycott In T20 World Cup

India head coach Gautam Gambhir evaded questions on Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match in the T20 World Cup. Gambhir was seen at the airport as the former Indian opener was on his way to Mumbai, where the Indian team will play their first T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir Evaded Pakistan Questions At Airport

Gambhir thanked the reporters present at the airport for their wishes for the Men In Blue, but didn't issue a response on Pakistan's boycott.

India defeated New Zealand 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series. The defending champions have been in stupendous form and will be the team to beat. They haven't lost a single T20I series since they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 and since then have secured consecutive 9 T20I series.

India have been pitted in Group A alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia. The Pakistan government directed the cricket team not to be involved with the Indian team for the February 15 game scheduled to be held in Colombo. Pakistan's latest stance came on the back of Bangladesh's ouster from the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh requested ICC relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. But ICC rejected their plea and replaced them with Scotland in the showpiece event.

Advertisement

Pakistan Could Face Severe Consequences

Pakistan could also face a hefty lawsuit from the broadcasters, as the ICC has reportedly warned them of grave consequences if they refuse to change their current stance. As per The Age, an India vs Pakistan match holds a commercial value of worth $250 million and the ball is now in the ICC's court.

They could impose severe sanctions on PCB and withhold their annual share of revenue. Pakistan players could also be the subject of severe implications and their participation in foreign leagues could be in severe danger. The Pakistan cricket team already reached Sri Lanka and are due to take on the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener.