WATCH | Gautam Gambhir-Hardik Pandya Have Heated Exchange After India Lose 2nd T20I in Mullanpur

Updated 12 December 2025 at 13:38 IST

Ind vs SA: Gautam Gambhir and Hardik Pandya were spotted having a heated exchange after India lost the second T20I at Mullanpur.

Ankit Banerjee
Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir
Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir | Image: @KUNGFU_PANDYA_0

Ind vs SA: Things are not looking upbeat inside the Indian dressing-room. Coach Gautam Gambhir did not seem to be in a good frame of mind after the hosts lost the second T20I at Mullanpur against South Africa. After the loss, Gambhir was seen having an animated chat with allrounder Hardik Pandya. It was not the best of outings for the popular allrounder as he scored a scratchy 20 off 23 balls. Pandya never seemed to get momentum during his knock, which was contrasting to how he played at Cuttack in the opening game. Here is the clip of the conversation that has now surfaced on social space and is going viral. 

WATCH VIDEO

