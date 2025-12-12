WATCH | Gautam Gambhir-Hardik Pandya Have Heated Exchange After India Lose 2nd T20I in Mullanpur

Ind vs SA: Things are not looking upbeat inside the Indian dressing-room. Coach Gautam Gambhir did not seem to be in a good frame of mind after the hosts lost the second T20I at Mullanpur against South Africa. After the loss, Gambhir was seen having an animated chat with allrounder Hardik Pandya. It was not the best of outings for the popular allrounder as he scored a scratchy 20 off 23 balls. Pandya never seemed to get momentum during his knock, which was contrasting to how he played at Cuttack in the opening game. Here is the clip of the conversation that has now surfaced on social space and is going viral.