Updated 24 October 2025 at 10:45 IST
WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Pokes Fun at Rohit Sharma Over Retirement Rumour After Adelaide Heroics: 'Farewell Match Tha'
Ind vs Aus: Gautam Gambhir poked fun at Rohit Sharma after former India captain's heroics at Adelaide amid retirement rumours.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Ind vs Aus: With speculations doing the rounds over his ODI future, former India captain responded to them with the bat as he hit a backs-to-the-wall 73 against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday. His knock may not have been good enough for India to win the game, but he showed guts and a lot of character during his innings.
After surviving a couple of close calls, Rohit upped the ante as he starting finding the boundaries at win. Unfortunately, he perished for 73 off 97 balls after being well-set. His innings was laced with seven fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by a short ball from Mitchell Starc. Here is the viral clip.
WATCH VIDEO
After the game, India coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted poking fun at Rohit.
Advertisement
‘Ek photo to lagaa do’
Gambhir said: “Rohit, sabko lag rha tha ki aaj farewell match thha, ek photo to lagaa do.”
In the past, there have been rumours that Rohit gave up his Test captaincy reluctantly due to Gambhir and that there is animosity between them. In the clip, you can see there is nothing of that kind as Rohit takes Gambhir's light-hearted joke sportingly.
Advertisement
Australia Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead
The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a well-fought win two-wicket win.
Adam Zampa with four wickets to his name was the player of the match. It would be interesting to see if the hosts make wholesale changes to their XI at Sydney or plan to stick to the side. There is a high possibility that they look to experiment in the final game as it is a dead rubber. The third and the final ODI will take place on October 25.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 10:37 IST