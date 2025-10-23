Updated 23 October 2025 at 18:37 IST
IND vs AUS: Star Australian Spinner Adam Zampa Leapfrogs Steve Waugh To Achieve Elusive Career Milestone In ODIs
Adam Zampa achieved a historic feat after picking four wickets against Australia in the second ODI match against India.
India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia clinched a stunning two-wicket win over Shubman Gill's India in the second ODI match of the series, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday, October 23.
Adam Zampa was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the 10-over spell and conceding 60 runs at an economy rate of 6.00.
Zampa displayed a stunning performance in the first innings of the match as he removed Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. All four wickets were crucial for the Aussies, as they helped them dominate the Men in Blue.
Adam Zampa Etches Name In Record Book With Four-Wicket Haul In 2nd ODI
Following his four-wicket haul, Zampa etched his name in the record books as he became the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ODIs. The 33-year-old overtook former Australian pacer Steve Waugh to achieve the milestone.
Adam Zampa played his maiden ODI match against New Zealand in 2016 at the Sky Stadium. Since then, he has played 115 ODI matches and taken 196 wickets at an economy rate of 5.57 and a bowling average of 28.34.
In the ODIs, Zampa has a best bowling figure of 5/35. The 33-year-old needs four more wickets to touch the 200-wicket mark in the 50-over format for the Aussies.
On the other hand, Steve Waugh has 195 wickets under his belt after playing 325 ODI matches and 207 innings at an economy rate of 4.56 and a bowling average of 34.67.
Australia Clinch ODI Series 2-0 Against India
Summarizing the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India. Rohit Sharma (73 runs from 97 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (61 runs from 77 balls) stitched a solid partnership of 118 runs, which helped India to put 264/9 on the scoreboard in the first innings.
During the run chase, Matthew Short (74 runs from 78 balls) and Cooper Connolly (61* runs from 53 balls) helped Australia clinch a two-wicket win over the Men in Blue.
Australia will play against India in the third and final ODI match of the series on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
