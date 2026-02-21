Updated 21 February 2026 at 17:47 IST
'I Don't Think...': India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Makes Bold Claim Ahead Of T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash Against South Africa
Ahead of the Super 8s, India bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that his side have struggled against spinners in the group stage and would hope to overcome those struggles in the upcoming stage of the T20 World Cup.
India is set to begin their T20 World Cup Super 8 with a clash against South Africa on February 22, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in all four of their group stage matches and will aim to start their Super 8 stage with a win against the Proteas as they look to defend their reigning World Champion title.
Ahead of the Super 8s, India bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that his side have struggled against spinners in the group stage and would hope to overcome those struggles in the upcoming stage of the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the match, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked if South Africa would have more advantage as they are quite familiar with the pitch, having played before in their group stage matches.
Suryakumar Yadav responded that the chances are 50-50 and that the Proteas would likely not have an advantage at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Suryakumar Yadav On India's Chances Against South Africa
South Africa arrive in the Super 8 with a slight advantage of familiarity in Ahmedabad and a reputation for middle-overs control, which is a phase that India is currently working on. However, the India skipper insisted that this does not play as an advantage for the Proteas.
In the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav told the reporters, "It will be a 50-50 competition. Every player have played a number of games in Ahmedabad. I don't think SA will have added advantage of playing so many games in Ahmedabad."
India's Bowling Unit Remains Consistent
While the Men in Blue faced struggles with the bat, the bowling unit remained constant, providing a blanket of security during crucial times. In the press conference, the skipper expressed how proud he was of their bowling unit and how they have come out on top time and time again despite being under pressure.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 21 February 2026 at 17:47 IST