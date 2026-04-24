WATCH | Rohit Sharma Seemingly Upset in Mumbai Indians Dressing Room Following Loss vs CSK in IPL 2026

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who was not part of the game against CSK on Thursday, seemed visibly upset in the dressing room. Mumbai lost the game embarrassingly by 103 runs. Rohit has been sitting on the sidelines following a hamstring injury.

There were speculations that he may play as an Impact player, but that did not happen and not being able to do anything while watching his side crumble must have been difficult and that was visible on his face. Here is the clip that surfaced on social space and has been going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that Rohit will not be featuring at the toss.

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Sensational Samson Shines

The night in Mumbai belonged to Sanju Samson as he registered his second century of the season. Samson was unstoppable as he hit 101* off 54 balls. His knock helped CSK post a mammoth 207 for six. Mumbai could not gun down the score as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 103. Akeal Hosein with four wickets was the star of the show with the ball for CSK.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 207/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 101*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 22; AM Ghazanfar 2-25, Ashwani Kumar 2-37) beat Mumbai Indians 104 all out in 19 overs (Tilak Varma 37, Suryakumar Yadav 36; Akeal Hosein 4-17, Noor Ahmed 2-24) by 103 runs

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