WATCH | Hardik Pandya Comeback on Cards? MI's Regular Captain Starts Bowling Ahead of IPL 2026 Match vs KKR

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: In what will come as a major boost for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has started bowling in the nets ahead of their clash versus Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik, who had been out of action for the last few matches due to an injury, was spotted bowling full steam in the nets on Thursday. He was training when Mumbai was taking on Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Going by the clip that has surfaced online and is going viral, it seems like Hardik has recovered and is ready to join the MI camp ahead of their penultimate game of the season. Here is the clip.

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With speculations rife around Hardik over his future with the Mumbai Indians, allrounder Shardul Thakur broke silence. Claiming that Hardik has recovered, Thakur hoped that Hardik would be back for MI's next game against Kolkata.

"There is a lot of chatter on social media. Some are true and some are false. But only the team management decides in the end. If we talk specifically about Hardik Pandya, he had an injury and he did not travel with the team. He travelled to Raipur, but he was not able to play there. He is now in Mumbai training. I am expecting him to return to action in Kolkata and play the game," Thakur said at the post-match presser after MI's win over Punjab.

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