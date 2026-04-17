WATCH | Hardik Pandya HIDES His Face During MI Team Bus Departure Following Humiliating Loss vs PBKS in IPL 2026

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Captain Hardik Pandya was spotted hiding his face when the MI team bus was leaving the Wankhede stadium following the loss versus Punjab Kings. Hardik looked disappointed while he hid his face seated beside Suryakumar Yadav. It was MI's fourth consecutive loss. Punjab Kings outplayed the home favourites by seven wickets in a one-sided affair on Thursday. The clip has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the video.