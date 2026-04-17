Virat Kohli Creates Social Media Storm With Alleged Instagram Like on Influencer LizLaz's Picture. What's The Controversy?

Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer of our times and there is no debating that. His social media following is proof enough of his status globally. Every move he makes is hence measured and that is why it was bizarre to see him like a photo of a South African influencer. The name of the influencer is LizLaz.

She is a German model. Similar to what happened in the case involving actress Avneet Kaur last year, Kohli's alleged interaction quickly went viral on social space triggering memes, jokes and bizarre speculations.

Kohli-Avneet REPEAT?

At the moment it cannot be confirmed if it was an algorithm error. There has been no clarification as yet from the cricketer's side. When the accidental incident with Avneet happened last year, Kohli had issued a clarification.

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He wrote: "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made."

Soon after Kohli's clarification, Avneet too broke silence over it. While addressing the buzz at the trailer launch of her film 'Love In Vietnam', Avneet smiled and said "May the love keep coming."