Updated 23 March 2026 at 12:16 IST
WATCH | Hardik Pandya Makes Huge Confession; Claims he Listens to 'Hanuman Chalisa' in His Ferrari
IPL 2026: India allrounder Hardik Pandya made a huge confession. He claimed he listens to 'Hanuman Chalisa' in his Ferrari.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: From flaunting super expensive watches to driving swanky cars, there is little to no doubt that allrounder Hardik Pandya is one of the most talked-about cricketers in the country. The Mumbai Indians captain was recently spotted driving his Ferrari 12Cilindri around the city.
But despite all the glitz that surrounds his life, Hardik confessed that he listens to ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ while driving his Ferrari. He also said that no other song can give you the kind of positive energy that the Hanuman Chalisa does.
WATCH VIDEO
The 12Cilindri carries the legacy of front-engined V12 grand tourers coming from the house of Maranello. Inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the name of the car pays tribute to the engine itself.
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Come IPL 2026, and the spotlight would be on Hardik. He is a crucial player for his franchise as he can chip in with the ball and is a deadly finisher with the bat. There have been whispers doing the rounds over his captaincy and whether Suryakumar Yadav should be handed the leadership role. As of now, there is no confirmation over it so it is right to believe that Hardik would be the captain for the season. Mumbai take on Kolkata in their opener on March 29.
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Mumbai Indians Squad
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Raj Angad Bawa, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar and Mohammad Izhar.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 23 March 2026 at 12:10 IST