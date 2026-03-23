WATCH | Hardik Pandya Makes Huge Confession; Claims he Listens to 'Hanuman Chalisa' in His Ferrari

IPL 2026: From flaunting super expensive watches to driving swanky cars, there is little to no doubt that allrounder Hardik Pandya is one of the most talked-about cricketers in the country. The Mumbai Indians captain was recently spotted driving his Ferrari 12Cilindri around the city.

But despite all the glitz that surrounds his life, Hardik confessed that he listens to ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ while driving his Ferrari. He also said that no other song can give you the kind of positive energy that the Hanuman Chalisa does.

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The 12Cilindri carries the legacy of front-engined V12 grand tourers coming from the house of Maranello. Inspired by the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the name of the car pays tribute to the engine itself.

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Come IPL 2026, and the spotlight would be on Hardik. He is a crucial player for his franchise as he can chip in with the ball and is a deadly finisher with the bat. There have been whispers doing the rounds over his captaincy and whether Suryakumar Yadav should be handed the leadership role. As of now, there is no confirmation over it so it is right to believe that Hardik would be the captain for the season. Mumbai take on Kolkata in their opener on March 29.

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Mumbai Indians Squad