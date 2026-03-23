WATCH | MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? Ex-CSK Captain Breaks Silence

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni is set to play another season of the IPL, now the question is - will he play IPL 2027? By the time the next IPL season comes around, Dhoni would be 45. While fans have been making speculations over it over the past decade, Dhoni still continues to wear the yellow and play for CSK.

At the ROAR’26 event in Chennai, Dhoni was asked the question about retirement by Actor Sivakarthikeyan. The popular actor first praised Dhoni and claimed that the former CSK captain can continue on till he is 60.

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‘I Can Try’

“It’s very difficult,” Dhoni said. When Sivakarthikeyan responded to this, Dhoni added: “It’s on the way down, it’s not on the way up….I can try.”