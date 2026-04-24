WATCH | Hardik Pandya TROLLED For Dancing Randomly After Mumbai's Embarrassing Loss vs CSK in IPL 2026

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Captain Hardik Pandya is facing heavy backlash for his actions after the embarrassing loss against CSK in IPL's El Classico. The MI captain was spotted dancing randomly after the 103-run loss against Chennai. Hardik's captaincy has been under scrutiny as MI is not performing well, and now something like this comes to the fore - makes things worse for the MI captain. The clip has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral as it is drawing negative publicity. Here is the viral clip.

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Meanwhile, Hardik's own form has also not been anywhere up to his potential. He conceded 38 runs in two overs with the ball, while scoring a solitary run in two balls.

‘Need to see what we can do best’

"I think that in the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. I would not say that. I’m not someone who would like to say that. They batted well, they scored 207. It was the same track, it is the same soil. We should have just batted well," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

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Hardik also admitted that there could be changes going ahead.

"I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best," he added.

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