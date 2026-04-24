MS Dhoni to Play CSK's Next IPL 2026 Match vs GT? Michael Hussey Shares New Injury Update

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: There is so much talk around MS Dhoni's fitness as he is yet to feature in an IPL game this season. Initially, the CSK management claimed that he would be back in a fortnight, but that has not happened. Following CSK's big win against Mumbai, coach Michael Hussey gave fans an update on Dhoni's situation and whether he will feature in the next game or not.

'Pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps'

“I'm pretty sure he'll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that calf injury. It's just the running and late in the innings if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos. He just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that.”

He added, “But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he's batting really well, so it's just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf.”

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“He's progressing really well. I know he's pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see him, MS Dhoni, out there playing as well. So we're hopeful, maybe in the next few games, but we want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” he added further.

It is clear that Chennai are in no mood to rush in their former captain, but in all probability, he would be playing the next game against Gujarat Titans.

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