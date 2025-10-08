Ryan ten Doeschate Provides Notable Insight On India Playing XI For Delhi Test; Nitish Reddy To Remain In Prominent Focus

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Justin Greaves on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is unlikely to make changes to their playing XI for the second Test match against the West Indies in Delhi, as suggested by coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

Team India clinched a significant win over the Caribbean side by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill began his captaincy stint at home by sealing one of the team's biggest wins in the red-ball format.

With the second test match taking place in a couple of days, having the winning combination would be key for Team India, and Assistant Coach Ten Doeschate has suggested that they could opt for the unchanged XI from the Ahmedabad Test.

Ryan ten Doeschate Suggests No Changes In Team India XI For Delhi Test vs WI

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate offered insights into Team India's playing XI against West Indies in Delhi and suggested that it is unlikely the team will change the combination.

Ten Doeschate also suggested that one of the team's prime objectives is to develop a proper seam-bowling all-rounder, saying that the player's role would be clinical during away tours, highlighting their commitment to developing talent for the long term.

"I'd say we're unlikely to change the combination.

"One of the objectives, one of the sort of medium-term objectives, is to develop a seam-bowling all-rounder for India. It's very important when we go away on tours that we have that position coming," Ryan Ten Doeschate said to the media on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI.

Nitish Reddy May Have A Key Role In Team India For The Long Term

One of the reasons for having the same combination is to provide Nitish Reddy with some proper game time. Ten Doescate observes it as a good opportunity to give him a go and keep the team's balance intact.

Nitish Reddy's recent performance for India brought a lot of positivity among the Indian coaches. The all-rounder's resounding century at the MCG has put him on the map for the long term.

Reddy's performance has impressed Ryan Ten Doeschate, who spoke highly of his skills

"We didn't get a very good look at Nitish last week, so I think it's actually a very good opportunity to give Nitish another go and not alter the balance of the team. We think he's a fantastic seam-bowling all-rounder.

"He's perfect on his heart. He's the same sort of character of player where we don't doubt their skills at all, but for their bodies to hold up to play Test cricket is a different matter," the India assistant coach added.