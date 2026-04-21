WATCH | Heated Argument or Pep Talk? Hardik Pandya Yells at Tilak Varma During GT-MI IPL 2026 Match; Video Goes VIRAL

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: From fist pumps to giving a fiery pep-talk to his troops, Hardik Pandya was seen in his elements during the crucial clash with Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. But a certain moment during the game caught everyone's attention.

The moment took place when Hardik was batting with Tilak Varma and the two were looking to provide the finishing kick. During the second strategic timeout, Hardik was spotted yelling at Tilak. Hardik's gestures showed that he was aggressive, while Tilak kept listening to him like a couple of other MI players, who had come in with drinks. It could very well be a pep-talk from Hardik to egg on Tilak.

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Meanwhile, Tilak was unstoppable as he brought up his maiden IPL century. His knock was laced with seven sixes and eight boundaries. His knock ensured MI posted 200 and won the game comfortably by 99 runs. The win was crucial as it has now got their campaign back on track. Following the win, Hardik went on to lavish praise on Tilak.

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"I think the message… I realized, see, the kind of talent Tilak has, he really does not need to worry about a lot. So the only message I kept telling him was that you’re gonna just watch the ball and hit the ball irrespective of what, because I genuinely believe the kind of ball striking from his bat is something really special," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

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