WATCH: India Star Shubman Gill Undergoes Intensive Net Practice For Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Goa

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: India ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill has started his practice for Punjab's forthcoming clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 against Goa.

Earlier on Saturday, January 10, Shubman Gill was forced to miss out on Punjab's clash against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. According to reports, Gill is likely to feature in the upcoming clash against Goa.

Shubman Gill will join the Team India squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODIs, which start from January 11.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill Goes Under Rigorous Training Ahead Of VHT Fixture

Punjab will play against Goa in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match on Tuesday, January 6, at the K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur.

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), on Monday, January 5, took to their official social media handle and posted a video of Shubman Gill practicing in the nets with his Punjab teammates.

Advertisement

In the clip, it is seen that Gill is undergoing fielding drills and also plays football with his teammates.

Shubman Gill sustained a severe neck injury during the first Test match of the series against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following this, Gill missed the two-match Test series against the Proteas. He also missed the ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In ODIs

Shubman Gill began his ODI career in 2019 against Australia. In the ODIs, the top-order batter played 58 matches, scoring 2818 runs at a strike rate of 99.22 and an average of 56.36. He scored eight centuries and 15 fifties in the ODIs for Team India.