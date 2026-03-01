WATCH| India-W Line Up For Guard Of Honor For Alyssa Healy As She Bids ODI Goodbye In Hobart

India-W are currently locking horns with Australia-W for their third ODI match at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, hoping to avoid a complete washout, having lost the last two ODI matches. Notably, this is former captain Alyssa Healy's last ODI international match of her career in Hobart.

Before the start of the match, the India team showed true sportsmanship as they lined up for a guard of honor for the Australia player as a tribute to her illustrious career. Healy was seen walking out of the dugout when she was greeted by all the Indian players clapping for her as she entered the stadium.

India-W won the toss at Hobart and opted to field first, and Alyssa Healy alongside Phoebe Litchfield opened for the Aussie side. As Healy was walking out of the dugout with a bat, she was suddenly greeted by the Indian women lining up for her to pay a tribute to her illustrious career for the Australian cricket team.

Notably, the former skipper recently announced her retirement from all formats of the game on the Willow Talk podcast. She shared, "It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia. I still love playing for my country, but I feel the competitive edge that's driven me for so long isn't quite the same anymore."

She further added, "The timing feels right. I won't be going to the T20 World Cup this year and, given the limited preparation time the team has, I won't be part of the T20s against India."

