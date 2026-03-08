WATCH | Ish Sodhi Gets Teary-Eyed During India's National Anthem Ahead of T20 WC Final vs India; Emotional Clip Goes Viral

India vs New Zealand: Things got a tad bit too emotional when the two teams - India and New Zealand - walked out to the centre on Sunday and stood for the toss at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. But there was something that caught the attention of one and all, it was New Zealand cricketer of Indian origin Ish Sodhi getting teary-eyed when the Indian national anthem was played. It truly was a sight to behold. The 33-year-old was born in Ludhiana and hence his roots are from India.