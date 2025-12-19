WATCH | Ishan Kishan Breaks Out Akshaye Khanna's Viral 'Dhurandhar' Dance Steps With Jharkhand Following SMAT Final Win

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan brings out the viral Akshaye Khanna steps from the popular Bollywood film Dhurandhar while celebrating Jharkhand's title victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Under Ishan Kishan's leadership, Jharkhand emerged as a titan in the competition as they obliterated their opposition to become the 12th SMAT champion. It was Jharkhand's first-ever appearance in the summit clash, and they were brilliant throughout the fixture.

Ishan Kishan Channels Viral 'Dhurandhar' Steps As Jharkhand Celebrates SMAT Triumph

It was a historic moment for Jharkhand as they made history at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Ishan Kishan-led side induced carnage with the bat and displayed an all-around brilliance, securing their first-ever SMAT win.

Upon receiving the Syed Mushqat Ali Trophy (SMAT), Ishan Kishan was seen doing the viral Akshaye Khanna dance steps from the movie Dhurandhar.

Advertisement

The viral dance moves in the film gripped the internet by storm, and Kishan jumped into the trend by dancing the same way as he made his way towards the team with the trophy.

Ishan Kishan also explained the reason behind the celebration dance with the team.

Advertisement

"Just watched this movie, Dhurandhar, and you know, there's a special step going on, so those guys just asked me to come doing that particular step.

"At that point of time, I was very emotional. Like, yeah, we finally did it. And you know, what was required. We were the best team in this tournament, so that is something which encourages you a lot. And I was, like, very happy about it. I did the step, and everyone enjoyed it," Ishan Kishan said.

Jharkhand Secure Historic Win In SMAT Final Over Hyderabad

Jharkhand was in beast mode the moment they set foot on the pitch after being told to bat first. Captain Ishan Kishan delivered a solid 101 off 49, while Kumar Kushagra struck a 38-ball 81.

Anukul Roy and Robin Minz remained unbeaten at 40 and 31 to continue their partnership and set up a massive 262-run score on the board.

Haryana looked wobbly from the start as they lost captain Ankit Kumar and Ashish Siwach to ducks.

Yashvardhan struck 53 runs, while Nishant Sindhu (31) and Samant Jakhar (38) tried to bring some balance.

But Haryana were restricted to 193, courtesy of Sushant Mishra and Bal Krishna's respective three-wicket hauls.