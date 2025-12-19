Ashes 2025: Alex Carey Enters Elite List Of Wicketkeeper-Batters After Gritty Innings In Adelaide Test

Australia vs England: Star Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing third Test match of the Ashes 2025, at the Adelaide Oval.

Not just with his performance behind the wickets, but the 34-year-old also made a mark with his display while batting. With his stunning show, Carey has etched his name in the elite list, featuring star wicketkeeper-batters.

Alex Carey Achieves Rare Ashes Feat Following Gritty Knock In Adelaide

During Australia's second innings in Adelaide, Carey played a 52-run knock from 91 balls at a strike rate of 57.14, and stayed unbeaten on the crease at Stumps on Day 3. On Day 3, the Aussie cricketer slammed four fours during his time on the crease.

Previously, Alex Carey produced another stunning show during Australia's first innings at the Adelaide Oval. Earlier, the 34-year-old played a 106-run knock from 143 balls at a strike rate of 74.13, smashing eight fours and one six during his time on the crease.

Following his swashbuckling performance with the bat in Adelaide, Alex Carey joined the elite list of wicketkeeper-batters with 50-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test. Carey became the fourth wicketkeeper to achieve the milestone. He also became the third Australian keeper with 50-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test.

In 1972, England's Alan Knott (92 & 63) achieved the milestone for the first time in the prestigious Ashes Test. Australia's Ian Healy stands second on the list following his 74 & 51* scores in 1995 at the Adelaide Oval. Before Carey, Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin achieved the landmark in 2013 at The Gabba.

Alex Carey's Numbers In Tests

Alex Carey began his Test career with Australia in 2021 against England at The Gabba in Brisbane. In Tests, Carey played 46 matches and 69 innings, scoring 2257 runs at a strike rate of 65.17 and an average of 37. He also scored three centuries and 13 fifties for Australia in the long format.