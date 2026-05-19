WATCH | Ishan Kishan MOCKS CSK Crowd at Chepauk With 'Whistle' Taunt After SRH Win in IPL 2026 to Seal Playoff Spot

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: It was a night to remember for Ishan Kishan and SRH as they beat CSK to seal a playoff berth for themselves. Kishan's 70 off 47 balls ensured Hyderabad did not have to bother a lot as they won the game by five wickets at Chepauk on Monday. Kishan not only stole the show with the bat in his hand, but also mocked the CSK crowd by doing the ‘whistle’ gesture.

After the whistle blow gesture, he followed it up with a sign indicating “home,” signalling that SRH had conquered CSK at their fortress. He then waved at the crowd before roaring, “Come on, SRH!”

Here is the clip.

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Claiming that he realised the strip wasn't an easy one while he was keeping, Kishan admitted the idea was to take it deep.

"I think, when I was wicket keeping, I just felt like this wicket is not easy. I still felt chasing this total is going to be a bit too much because, the wicket was not at all easy, especially when spinners were bowling and those slow balls working out very well, but at the same time, as a number three batter, I just felt, my job is to just try and finish the game because, batters coming in, especially at the back end, it's difficult for them to take singles and at the same time score boundaries. So I had to just play it till the last over," Kishan said at the post-match presentation.

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