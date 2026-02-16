WATCH| Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Ishan Kishan And Hanumankind Doppelganger Claims Following India's Dominant Win Against Pakistan

Rapper Hanumankind performed ahead of the high -voltage match between India and bitter rivals Pakistan on February 15, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India won the match by a dominant 61-run margin, bowling Pakistan out in the 18th over of the second innings.

While Hanumankind entertained the crowd before the match, Ishan Kishan did the same during the match with his impressive knock against Pakistan. The player smashed 77 runs off 40 balls, propelling India to post a target of 175 runs for Pakistan to chase. From there, the Indian men bowled the Pakistan team out, restricting them to 118 runs by the end of the 18th over.

Ahead of the start of the match, Hanumankind requested to meet Ishan Kishan, as there had been claims that the two looked alike. Ishan Kishan gifted his jersey, and the duo clicked a photo together. In a recently shared video, Jasprit Bumrah was seen making a hilarious remark when asked if he found the similarities between them.

ALSO READ- Ravi Shastri Prescribes Simple Steps For Abhishek Sharma After Consecutive Ducks In T20 World Cup 2026

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Ishan Kishan And Hanumankind Doppelganger Claims

Jasprit Bumrah was asked if the team saw similarities between Ishan and Hanumankind, to which Bumrah responded that they did once the duo was standing side by side. Additionally, Bumrah also suggested that Ishan Kishan should try Hanumankind's hairstyle to make it more believable.

In a video shared by ICC, Jasprit Bumrah shared, "Yeah, we did see it later when they were up close and personal and when the jerseys were exchanged. We didn't notice at first, but then, when both of them were standing together, there was a little bit of similarity. So, I think now Ishan has to try and do that haircut. But that would be a little difficult for the helmet to fit in. But yeah, all jokes aside, it was a good performance. It was good for us to see that performance."

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here

Ishan Kishan Was The Player Of The Match