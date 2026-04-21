MS Dhoni's Return Uncertain, Ayush Mhatre All But Ruled Out of IPL 2026; Team Chennai Super Kings Injury Update

CSK, IPL 2026: The season is going from bad to worse for Chennai with no hope of an MS Dhoni comeback in sight. When the season started, it was informed that Dhoni would be out for a fortnight, now it is way beyond that and there is no confirmation or statement of any kind from the CSK camp.

'Mhatre All But Ruled Out'

And while there is no update of Dhoni's comeback, it is understood that young Ayush Mhatre may not take further part ion the ongoing IPL season. The opening batter picked up a hamstring tear and an official confirmation on his IPL 2026 future should be made official soon.

"Obviously it is a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. They will scan him tomorrow, or the next day I'm not sure. But yeah, looks pretty bad, unfortunately. He's going to be a big loss, because he's been in really nice touch for us," batting coach Mike Hussey said after the SRH game when asked about Mhatre.

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Then comes Khaleel Ahmed, one of the lead pacers, has already been ruled out of IPL 2026. For the unversed, the CSK side suffered a blow as Australia's Nathan Ellis was ruled out due to an injury.

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CSK Express Derailed

Five-time champions have been derailed early winning merely two of their first six games. Currently, they are languishing at the seventh spot in the points table. With the team in disarray, they certainly need inspiration from somewhere to turn things around. There is no doubting the fact that they do have the arsenal to turn things around, the question is - can they do it?