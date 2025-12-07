WATCH| Jofra Archer, Steve Smith's Heated Exchange Steals Spotlight As Australia Thrash England At Gabba

Australia have deservingly emerged victorious in the pink ball Test in Brisbane on Sunday. The home side thrashed England by eight wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Just before the final few balls, Jofra Archer and Steve Smith had a heated exchange in the midst of the pitch. Both players had a verbal exchange, and Smith was caught saying, “Bowl fast when there's nothing going on champion.” The stand-in captain eventually came out as the winner in the heated altercation and went on to smash Archer 4, 4, and 6 in the very same over.

The exchanges started after Smigh slammed Archer a boundary in the first ball of the 9th over. Archer tried to rile up Smith with short balls, but the 36-year-old seemed to have answers and took 14 runs off three balls.

He went on to hit the winning runs and, in the process, has also completed 1000 Test runs at the iconic Gabba.

Australia Took 2-0 Lead In Five Match Ashes

Michael Neser justified his selection with a five wicket haul, which overshadowed Joe Root's first away Ashes hundred in Brisbane. Root's 40th Test hundred saved England from further getting submerged as the visitors piled up 334 runs in the first innings. Mitchell Starc had another fiery spell with the ball, picking up a six-wicket haul and then went on to swing the bat with a mighty 77 runs, which later proved to be the difference.

England didn't learn from their mistakes and completely surrendered to the Australian bowlers. A determined partnership of Ben Stokes and Will Jacks delayed the inevitable, but a brilliant catch from Smith ended England's hopes. Australia lost Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne on their way to reaching the target.