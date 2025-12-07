'Bazball Reduced To BazCrawl': England's 14-Year-Old Misery Continues As Australia Grind Ben Stokes' Men By 8 Wickets To Go 2-0 Up In Ashes 2025

Australia's players celebrate the wicket of Gus Atkinson during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane | Image: AP

Australia continues to remain in winning ways as they secure a comprehensive ()-wicket victory over England in match two of the Ashes Series. The hosts' dominance in the day-night test match continues as they thwart the visiting side's hopes of securing a victory in the competition.

Despite England displaying dominance with the ball, Australia held their nerve and put up a firm all-around outing against the Englishmen to keep themselves a step ahead in the competition.

England Cricket put up a decent 241, with opener Zak Crawley putting up 44 at the start. Ben Duckett put up 15, while Ollie Pope put up 26 runs. Joe Root and Harry Brook fell for 15 runs, respectively.

Captain Ben Stokes notched up a half-century, while Will Jacks put up 41 runs. But the remaining batters crumbled early on as they were dismissed at 241, securing a 64-run lead.

Australia then chased down the target with ease as they required just 65. Opener Travis Head put up 22, while Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for just three.

Jake Weatherald and captain Steve Smith anchored the chase, with Smith unleashing raw power and dominance against the English bowlers.

England's Jofra Archer tried to get into Smith's head, but it only made him irate as he continued with his batting onslaught. The captain sent out a strong message with a raging six to finish the game and secure a 2-0 series lead.

England Struggle To Bat, Australia Prosper At Home

England started off nicely in the first innings against Australia in the competition and looked in proper form when they started the innings. While they encountered some hiccups in the competition, they had some plus points.

Opener Zak Crawley put up 76 runs, while Joe Root broke his century deadlock in Australia with his maiden hundred in the land Down Under.

But things got difficult as England lost constant wickets in the competition. Jofra Archer put up a decent 38 in the end to stabilise things up, but the visiting side were restricted to 334.

Australia carried themselves through their first innings as all the batters put up double figures before being dismissed. The top and middle orders put up a notable contribution.