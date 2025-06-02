WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Overjoyed After Star MI Batter Rohit Sharma Signs His Helmet Following Mumbai Indians' Heartbreaking Exit From IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

Following the loss, the Mumbai Indians' dream to win their sixth IPL title came to an end.

It was Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's 87-run blitz knock that propelled the Kings to their first IPL Final after 11 years. Iyer was also named the 'Player of the Match'. The 30-year-old hammered five fours and eight sixes during his time on the crease.

For the Mumbai Indians, Jonny Bairstow played a crucial knock of 38 runs from 24 balls at a strike rate of 158.33. The Englishman's display in Qualifier 2 gave Mumbai Indians a kickstart in the first inning. However, Bairstow's opening partner, Rohit Sharma, failed to put up a show against the Punjab Kings. The 38-year-old scored just eight runs from seven balls at a strike rate of 114.29.

Jonny Bairstow joined the Mumbai Indians camp as Ryan Rickelton's replacement for the IPL 2025 Playoffs for a whopping amount of Rs 5.25 crore.

Rohit Sharma Autographs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet

Following the Mumbai Indians' defeat to the Punjab Kings, Jonny Bairstow was left elated after Rohit Sharma signed his helmet. Mumbai Indians shared the video of the heartwarming moment. In the small clip, it is seen that Bairstow was overjoyed after the former MI skipper autographed his helmet.

Jonny Bairstow's Stats In IPL 2025

Jonny Bairstow has played two matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 184.78, and has an average of 42.50.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma scored 418 runs after playing 15 matches at a strike rate of 149.28, and has an average of 29.85.

Mumbai Indians finished the league in the fourth position on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.142. The Mumbai-based franchise clinched eight wins and conceded six defeats after playing 14 league matches.