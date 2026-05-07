WATCH | Kavya Maran's Reaction When SRH Beat PBKS to go Top of IPL 2026 Points Table is Heartwarming; Check Viral VIDEO

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran could not keep a lid on her emotion when SRH beat Punjab to go top of the points table. Hyderabad beat Punjab comfortably by 33 runs to dethrone them and go top of the table for the first time this season.

The SRH owner, who has always been backing her team to the hilt, was spotted celebrating the win and gesturing towards the skipper of the team about the development. She signaled one jubilantly and then one could lip-read her saying ‘first’. The clip has surfaced on social space and is now going viral. Here is the clip.

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Chasing a mammoth 235, Cooper Connolly’s resistance remained one of the few bright spots in a challenging chase as he brought up his first T20 hundred, ending on an unbeaten 107 but that was not good enough on the night.

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Hyderabad Dethrone Punjab

It was perfect from a Hyderabad point of view as they went top of the table in front of their fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. They have now won seven out of the 11 games and look certain to make it through to the playoffs. Captain Pat Cummins with the ball was the star for Hyderabad. In his four overs spell, he picked up two wickets and conceded merely 34 runs in a high-scoring affair.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 235/4 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 69, Ishan Kishan 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-32) beat Punjab Kings 202/7 in 20 overs (Cooper Connolly 107 not out, Marcus Stoinis 28; Pat Cummins 2-34, Shivang Kumar 2-45) by 33 runs.