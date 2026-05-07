Shreyas Iyer Gives Reason For PBKS Loss vs SRH in IPL 2026: 'Dropped Catches Cost us...'
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hyderabad beat table-toppers Punjab comfortably and captain Shreyas Iyer did not beat around the bush as he pinpointed the reason for the loss.
- Cricket
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SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hyderabad beat table-toppers Punjab comfortably and captain Shreyas Iyer did not beat around the bush as he pinpointed the reason for the loss. Following the 33-run loss, Iyer blamed dropped catches as the reason behind the loss. Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen's catches were dropped and Punjab were made to pay heavily. While Cooper Conolly grasped Kishan, Shashank Singh dropped Klaasen's catch. To be precise, Shashank dropped three catches in the match.
‘Dropped many catches at the start’
"I think it was a bit too much (the target) because we dropped many catches at the start and we could have easily delayed their score by 30 to 40 runs, I guess. Because the wicket kept getting slower and the cutters were holding up a bit. So we weren't that comprehensive enough on the field, nor in bowling, nor in batting. So I think they played comprehensive cricket and they showed us how to win the match. I feel we got a fairytale start in this tournament and everyone were in a great space and the mindset was top notch. I think it's important that we stick with the same mindset. It's easy to get diverted with talking negative about things. But definitely we got to go back, reflect on things that we didn't do well in the particular last three matches and see to it that we come back strong," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.
"Unfortunately, we weren't able to take catches. I think that was the biggest setback for us in today's game. But definitely something to reflect on and come back stronger," he added.
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With the win, SRH go top of the points table with 14 points in 11 games.