WATCH | Mitchell Marsh Scared? Australia T20 Captain's Expression During Trophy Unveil in Pakistan Draws Attention

Australia vs Pakistan: Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh has been in the spotlight ever since he set foot on Pakistan soil. The cameras have been following Marsh and that seems to have gotten him a little upset. During the trophy unveil session on Wednesday in Lahore, Marsh's expressed garnered a lot of attention.

He seemed to be a little puzzled over what was happening at the trophy unveil and hence one can see him looking around cluelessly. The clip of the unveil surfaced on social space and since then fans have constantly been commenting. Fans reckon he is looking around randomly to spot threats, if any. Here is the clip that has gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, here is how fans are commenting.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha and Marsh took a tuktuk to the PCB where the former was giving the latter an idea of the region at large.

Pakistan-Australia to Travel Together to Colombo

As per reports, the PCB have booked the tickets for the team to travel to Colombo. It is also understood that the players from the two sides would travel together in the same flight. On Friday, the PCB is scheduled to reveal their final call on their participation in the marquee event.

