Ajinkya Rahane Mocks PCB; Claims 'Pakistan Can't Boycott ICC T20 World Cup'

ICC T20 World Cup: Ajinkya Rahane, someone who has played a lot of cricket against Pakistan, claims that they cannot boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup and all the fuss they are creating is for the optics. Rahane also said that they do not have the guts to boycott the mega event.

Rahane's statement comes at a time when multiple rumours are doing the rounds. Some claim that the PCB may just boycott the India game that is set to be played on February 15, while others say that they would be wearing black armbands as part of the protest.

‘They don’t have the guts’

“I don’t think they will do it. They don’t have the guts,” he said on Cricbuzz.

The PCB unnecessarily dragged itself into the ‘ICC vs BCB’ mess just to play to the gallery and do political posturing. Back the, the PCB had made tall claims that they are backing the Bangladesh Cricket Board and would follow their stance.

What Happens if PCB Pullout?

It is unlikely that they would take that route as some reports claim that the tickets for the team to travel to Colombo have been booked.

The PCB would realise that they stand to lose a lot in case they pullout. The PCB would take a significant financial hit, there would be sanctions from the ICC, and likely a ban from the Asia Cup.

Given the popularity of the sport in Pakistan, it was always clear that they would play.

Pakistan T20 WC Schedule

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on February 7.