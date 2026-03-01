WATCH | Mitchell Starc Glows in Delight as Wife Alyssa Healy Smashes a Hundred in Her Farewell ODI Appearance

Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc had no place to hide his beaming smile after his wife Alyssa Healy struck a century in her farewell ODI appearance in the game.

Alyssa Healy is currently in action on her final outing for Cricket Australia Women in the international format. The Aussies are currently in action in a multi-format series against the Indian women's cricket team, with both sides being in action in the third women's ODI match in Hobart.

Proud Husband Mitchell Starc Cheers as Alyssa Healy Hits a Hundred in Her Final ODI

Mitchell Starc was seated in the commentary box during the third ODI match between India Women and Australia Women in Hobart. Alyssa Healy was closing in on a hundred in her final women's One-Day appearance and smashed a boundary to complete her century.

The veteran Aussie pacer could not stop smiling and was applauding affectionately as her wife celebrated her ton while on the field.

Opener Alyssa Healy struck a brilliant 98-ball 158, striking 27 boundaries and two sixes. Her commanding knock reinforced the hosts' score to a towering 409/7.

It was a brilliant outing for Alyssa Healy in her farewell One-Day outing as she checked off multiple records in the game. Healy would sign off from the women's 50-over format as one of the greatest in the game.

Alyssa Healy Receives Guard of Honour From India Women

It was an emotional moment for Alyssa Healy when she walked out to compete in her final women's One-Day International appearance for Cricket Australia.

As the veteran Australian women's opener walked out to bat, the Indian women's cricket team gave Healy a guard of honour. She shook hands with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur before walking towards the middle.

Alyssa Healy's ODI career spanned over a decade, in which she emerged as one of the most destructive openers for Cricket Australia Women. She featured in 126 W-ODIs, scoring 3,777 runs at an average of 37.02.