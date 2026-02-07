WATCH| Mohammad Kaif Takes A Dig At Babar Azam On-Air As He Fails To Perform Against Netherlands In T20 World Cup Opener

Pakistan narrowly averted being out of the T20 World Cup as they faced the resilient Netherlands team in the tournament opener on February 7, 2026. Pakistan won the match by three wickets after Faheem Ashraf got his side over the line in the last over from a tricky situation against the Netherlands.

After put to bat first, the Netherlands side set a target of 148 runs for Pakistan to chase, and the latter's pursuit began with Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. However, after that, in a dramatic turn, Pakistan lost three wickets for just two runs as Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, and Babar Azam were dismissed in quick succession.

Former captain Babar Azam failed to live up to the expectations and make an impact in the match against the Netherlands. Babar Azam was dismissed for 15 runs off 18 deliveries, hitting a single boundary before getting caught by Kyle Klein. Notably, during the match, former India star Mohammad Kaif took a swipe at Babar Azam, saying he doesn't have the power to hit sixes.

Mohammad Kaif Trolls Babar Azam On Air

Babar Azam's poor form from the recent tour against Australia continued against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener, as the player only managed to make 15 runs in the crucial match after the collapse of the top order.

During the match, the former Pakistan captain tried to hit the ball high, going for a six; however, the shot lacked strength, and a fielder was positioned to get the catch. Mohammad Kaif, in the Hindi commentary section, while watching the shot, took a dig at Babar, saying that hitting sixes was not his style.

Mohammad Kaif said, "You asked him to go for a six, but where could he hit it? The field was set back; he doesn’t have that power, and hitting sixes isn’t his style. His style is to take singles, doubles, and run a ball and win the match. When he went for a big shot, he got out."

Watch The Video

