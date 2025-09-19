WATCH | Nabi Heartbroken When Told About Demise of Father of Wellalage

Asia Cup 2025: Veteran Afghanistan star Mohammed Nabi showed that even at the age of 40, he has it in him with the bat as he hammered a breathtaking 60 off 22 balls against Sri Lanka in a Group A Asia Cup 2025 game. Despite his heroics with the bat, Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets. Nabi, during his blitz, he hit Dinuth Wellalage for five sixes in the last over and looked all-set to make it six out of six.

After the match, Wellalage was conveyed the tragic news of his father's demise and that got him in tears as he could not keep a lid over his emotions. And when Nabi was informed about it, he too seemed shocked initially and then heartbroken. It seemed Nabi got very emotional on hearing the news. Nabi was in the parking area and was about to leave when he was informed. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

"The way we finished it was so special. To hit 5 sixes was unbelievable. We bowled not as good as we should have. It was pretty hard on that track. It wasn't the typical Abu Dhabi wicket. It was possible to chase 170-180," Rashid Khan said after the loss and the Asia Cup exit.

Lanka Qualify For Super 4

With an emphatic six-wicket win, Sri Lanka ensured they got the better of Afghanistan to enter the Super 4.