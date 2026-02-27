WATCH | Hardik Pandya Shows Unbelievable Work Ethic; Does Bowling Practice Just After POTM vs Zimbabwe in Super 8 Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: With the bat and then with the ball - India allrounder Hardik Pandya had a night to remember in Chennai. His allround show powered India to a win in a crucial Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Not only did Hardik hit a quickfire fifty, he also bowled three overs going at merely seven per over.

WATCH VIDEO

But what stole the show was Hardik's work ethic. The India allrounder was spotted practicing his bowling just after receiving the POTM award.

‘Like bowling with the new ball’

"Pretty happy. I mean, yeah, it sounds 23-ball 50, but I think I had to reassess in the situation as well. What I meant by that, I felt I was trying to hit too hard. And just in the game, I realized, I think I can time the ball and hit sixes as well. So I think for me, it was a good game to continue the rhythm because I feel a couple of games I had which I could not do what I wanted to do. So pretty satisfied," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Hardik also claimed that he loves bowling with the new ball. As per Hardik, it allows him to pick wickets.

"I think I like bowling with the new ball. It swings. I mean, God has been kind. I have the skillset of bowling inswing, outswing both. So I really enjoy. I think it gives me the opportunity to take wickets as well. It challenges the batter as well. So yeah, pretty satisfied. I still have to bowl my one over, which I’m going to go after this," he added.

Advertisement