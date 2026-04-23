WATCH | MS Dhoni Gives Wicketkeeping Tips to Sanju Samson Ahead of IPL's El Classico Between MI-CSK; Video Goes VIRAL

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: While there is much uncertainty over MS Dhoni will play the match against Mumbai or not, he was spotted giving wicketkeeping tips to Sanju Samson. If this clip is anything to go by then Dhoni is not going to feature in IPL's El Classico tonight at the iconic Wankhede stadium. When Dhoni is giving tips to Samson, the opener, like an obedient student, pays attention.

CSK posted the clip on their social media handles captioned: "Notes from the Master’s class!"

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It is surprising if Dhoni does not play as their team is already reeling in the early phase of their campiagn itself. What makes matters more surprising is that Dhoni is actively taking part in the CSK training session. He was spotted keeping in the nets as well. As per captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK does not want to rush Dhoni untill he is fully fit.

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"Never know, maybe next game, maybe after that, but definitely one day for sure," Gaikwad said at a promotional event on Wednesday.

Gaikwad also said that Dhoni will only come out to bat when required.

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"About batting order, I think he has made it pretty clear for the last 2-3 years. I think it is just about giving an opportunity to youngsters or to other players to bat higher up the order and take the honours on him, whatever is possible, whatever he can do. n the last overs if required and obviously if situation requires it, he will go up the order but he likes to take everything on his chin and do the damage in last three four overs, whatever is possible," Gaikwad said.