WATCH | MS Dhoni Playing With Sarfaraz Khan's Baby in CSK Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 is Adorable. Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Former CSK captain MS Dhoni is winning hearts again. He was spotted playing with Sarfaraz Khan's baby inside the dressing-room. Dhoni held a tennis ball in his hand and asked the little baby to take it out. While the baby tries to get the ball, Dhoni smartly loosens his grip. The baby gets the ball and is happy. Dhoni seems very happy in the company of the baby as he tries to lift the kid. Here is the clip that has now gone viral on social space.

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Sarfaraz is not to be seen in the video. Looks like the CSK dressing-room is a happy space ahead of a grueling season that beckons. They would certainly like to improve on their performance from last year. CSK have a few new players who could actually change the fortunes of the franchise. Spotlight would certainly be on Dhoni and Sanju Samson.

Chennai Super Kings Players List IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma (WK), Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Aman Hakim Khan, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Zak Foulkes, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Matt Henry, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Ruled Out).

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The five-time champions will start their 2026 IPL campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30. This would be an interesting match as trade deals have taken place between the two franchises before the auction. After the Rajasthan match, CSK will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3. The yellow army will then face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 before taking on Delhi Capitals on April 11. CSK would dearly like to get their campaign off to a good start.