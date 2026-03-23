WATCH | MS Dhoni's Gesture Towards Suresh Raina Ahead of CSK's New IPL 2026 Season is Heartwarming; Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Former CSK captain MS Dhoni once again showed why he is loved by everyone when he brought morning tea for Suresh Raina. The clip was shared by Chennai Super Kings official social media handle. In the clip, Dhoni comes from behind and surprises Raina, who was signing yellow jerseys. Raina was happy as he took the cup of tea from Dhoni. The video once again shows the strong bond the two cricketers share. CSK shared the clip and captioned it as: "Find a friend who brings you tea in the morning ☕Chinna Thala already has his 💛".

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It is no secret that Dhoni and Raina share a close bond over the years. Both have been legends at CSK. While Dhoni led the CSK side to five titles, Raina still remains one of the highest run-getters in the history of the league.

'ROAR 2026' Event

On Sunday, CSK stars from the present and the past reunited in a glittzy event. The event was attended by Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muthiah Muralidaran, Parthiv Patel, S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Murali Vijay and Lakshmipathy Balaji among others.

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Former cricketers Raina and Matthew Hayden became the first two cricketers to be inducted in CSK's Hall of Fame for their immense contributions to the franchise.

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