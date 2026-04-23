WATCH | MS Dhoni Plays With Robot Dog 'Champak' Ahead of MI-CSK IPL 2026 Match; Video Goes VIRAL

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: All the talk and speculations are around MS Dhoni over he will play IPL's El Classico versus Mumbai or not. Even at 44, Dhoni is a hot property and still continues to be an advertisers dream. While it is not sure he will feature in the game against Mumbai or not, he was present at the iconic Wankhede stadium on the eve of the game. In fact, Dhoni seems to be in a happy space. Dhoni, who is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, was spotted playing with robot dog, ‘Champak’. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

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MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL Over The Years

Considered as one of the finest players in IPL history, Dhoni has carved out his own niche with his consistent displays in the tournament. He has featured in 278 matches and 242 innings, amassing 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. He hasn't added an IPL century to his tally, but he has notched up 24 half-centuries.

In the 2025 season, however, he had an ordinary season. Across 14 matches and 13 innings, Dhoni managed 196 runs, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17.

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