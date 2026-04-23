MS Dhoni to Replace Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary Uncertain; Predicting CSK's Likely Playing XI For IPL's El Classico vs MI

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: In all probability, MS Dhoni will finally feature in this edition of IPL. The word is that he would replace Sarfaraz Khan. The addition of Dhoni would be huge as he would bring abundance of experience to the table. If Dhoni is back, it would also be interesting to see what number he bats at. The change with Sarfaraz is understandable, as the pint-sized dynamo has had a bumpy season thus far. With Dhoni sorted, the question is - who would replace Ayush Mhatre? As per multiple reports, there is little to no doubt that Urvil Patel would take over.

Too Many Changes on Cards

Apart from the above mentioned changes, there is also a possibility Spencer Johnson may play his first game of the season as well. The final question would be, who replaces Khaleel Ahmed? The feeling is that Akash Madhwal would be the one. On paper, it is a formidable CSK unit with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad opening. Fans would dearly hope that Samson and Gaikwad can get the side off to a good start in a big game.

History shows that MI and CSK are the two most successful teams in IPL since it's inception. Yet, MI and CSK have lost 21 matches each since 2024, the most losses among the 10 teams in the competition.

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Both sides are languishing currently at the bottom half of the points table and hence a win would help them get their campaign back on track. MI are seventh, while CSK are eight.

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CSK's Playing XII