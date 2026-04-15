WATCH | MS Dhoni-Ziva Get Loudest Roar on Arrival at Chepauk After CSK Beat KKR; Video Goes VIRAL

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni is nothing short of a demi-god in Chennai and that was evident when he arrived at the Chepauk with his daughter. Dhoni, who was not available for the game, entered the ground with his daughter Ziva after the game got over. On spotting Dhoni, the crowd went bonkers.

The clapping and cheering continued as long as Dhoni was there in the ground epitomising his stardom despite having retired from playing international cricket. The clip surfaced on social space and has since gone viral as fans are loving watching their hero do some daddy duties.

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Dhoni has not been playing for the Chennai franchise as he has a hamstring issue. But if CSK coach Stephen Fleming is to be believed then Dhoni is 100 per cent fit and training at high intensity. In all probability, he should be available for CSK's next clash. The question is who will make way in case Dhoni has to be slotted into the XI. Surely a tricky call for the CSK management.

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The yellow army lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on April 18. CSK have already won a couple of consecutive games and they would love to continue the winning momentum going ahead. They are currently placed at the eighth spot in the points table.

CSK Outclass KKR

The Knights had their moments yet they squandered it against Chennai. A total of four catches were dropped, yet Kolkata lost the game by 32 runs. For CSK, Noor Ahmed was the star of the show as he picked up three wickets for 21 runs in his four-overs quota. His good show also earned him the player of the match award.