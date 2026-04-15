'MS Dhoni is 100 Per Cent Fit Now': CSK Coach Confirms Thala's IPL 2026 Return Date

CSK vs SRH: In what would come as a piece of good news for the CSK fans, MS Dhoni is likely to feature in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. This was confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming after the win over Kolkata on Tuesday. Fleming claimed that Dhoni is 100 per cent fit and is practicing at full intensity.

‘Dhoni is now 100% fit’

"MS Dhoni is now 100% fit and is practicing at full intensity. We are hoping to have him back in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad," Fleming told reporters after the win over KKR.

Dhoni's return is bound to boost the morale in the dressing-room. Given his experience, Dhoni is certainly going to be a great addition. In case Dhoni is back, it would be interesting to see he keeps or he allows Sanju Samson to continue. Also what would be interesting to see is at what number he bats. Over the years, he has received a lot of backlash for batting too late.

Advertisement

CSK's Campaign Back on Track

After a poor start to their 2026 campaign, CSK have pulled things back with a couple of back-to-back wins. Chennai beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs before getting the better of Kolkata by 32 runs. They are currently placed at the eighth spot in the points table after four games. It would be interesting to see who makes way when Dhoni is back. That is going to be a tricky call which has to be made by the management. Will Dhoni's return create an impact straightaway?