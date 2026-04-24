WATCH | Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Leaves Wankhede Stadium Midway During IPL 2026 Match vs CSK

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: It was a night that did not go the way the Mumbai Indians would have hoped for and that was evident when owner Akash Ambani left the Wankhede stadium midway through the game. In a chase of 208, MI were reeling as they had lost early wickets and realising that the win is impossible, Akash left. The MI owner leaving the stadium was captured on camera and it later surfaced on social space. The clip is now going viral.

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Eventually, MI lost the game by 103 runs and now their campaign is in disarray.

Samson Makes MI Weep

The night belonged to Sanju Samson as he continued his good run in yellow, registering his second century of the season. Samson remained unbeaten on 101* off 54 balls. His blistering knock featured six sixes and 10 fours. His knock helped CSK post a mammoth 207 for four.

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Chasing a daunting target, the Mumbai Indians had a shaky start as opener Danish Malewar fell early, edging a delivery from Akeal Hosein to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The early pressure intensified when Mukesh Choudhary struck in the following over, clean bowling Quinton de Kock for just 7 runs.

Hosein continued to trouble the batters and removed the in-form Naman Dhir with a sharp delivery that rattled the stumps. With three quick wickets down, Mumbai were pushed onto the back foot early. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma attempted to rebuild the innings, but runs were hard to come by initially as they managed just 29 runs in the powerplay.

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