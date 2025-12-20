Updated 20 December 2025 at 12:12 IST
WATCH | Nathan Lyon Bamboozles Ben Stokes With a Peach; Clean Bowls Him in 3rd Ashes Test
Ashes 2025: Nathan Lyon showed once again why he is rated as the best spinner of the generation as he bamboozled Ben Stokes with a ripper.
Ashes 2025: Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon came up with the goods on Saturday to bamboozle England captain Ben Stokes with a ripper. Stokes was stunned after the ball spun, missed his bat and clipped the stumps. Stokes was in sheer disbelief after the episode. One has to admit that the ball spun sharply after pitching and Stokes was not expecting it. After the ball clipped the stumps, Lyon was all pumped up as the players ran towards him to celebrate the crucial moment in the ongoing Test in Adelaide. Stokes perished for five off 18 balls. And with Stokes perishing, England's hopes in the Test is fast dwindling.
Chasing 435 to win, England are reeling at 194 for six. England have lost more than half their side and the end looks near. For the unversed, England are already trailing 0-2 in the Ashes series and if they lose the Adelaide Test, they lose the Urn.
For Australia, Travis Head has been the star of the show. Head smashed a brilliant 170 in the second essay to help the hosts post 349 and with the lead they had from their first innings - they set a mammoth target. One has to agree that Australian bowlers have been relentless in this Test match and throughout the series - so to say.
Can Smith-Jacks Save Blushes?
From here, it is a mountain to climb for England if they want to win the Test. It is not impossible as Smith is a handy batter and all he needs is support from the other end. Australia will not take it lightly from here as well. Can England save the blushes, if they do - it would be a commendable effort.
