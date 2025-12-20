WATCH | 'Humble' Sanju Samson Gifts His Gloves to Kids in Heartwarming Move After T20I Series Win

Ind vs SA: India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson got a game after being on the bench for the majority of the five-match T20I series on Friday. He opened the batting with Abhishek Sharma and got the side of to a flyer. Samson, playing his first game of the series, hit a fluent 37 off 22 balls. His brief stay featured four boundaries and two sixes.

After the game, Samson was spotted gifting his gloves to kids present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The kids were elated after receiving it from the India wicketkeeper as that would now be a moment they would treasure for life. The clip has now surfaced on social space and is going viral.

Meanwhile, Samson getting among the runs has now created a dilemma ahead of the T20 World Cup. Samson got the opportunity to open because vice-captain Shubman Gill picked up a toe injury and was ruled out of the final two games. Now, with Samson in form - will he and Abhishek continue to open at the marquee event. During commentary, former India coach Ravi Shastri backed the idea of Samson-Abhishek opening. It would now be interesting to see what happens once Gill is fit for the white-ball series against New Zealand.

"When you see him playing shots like this, you wonder why he’s not in the side in the first place after 3 T20I hundreds," Shastri said while on commentary.

