WATCH | Nitish Rana Provides Shubman Gill's Health Update: 'Bhai Hai Woh Mera...'

Ind vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill picked up a freak neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata and that ruled him out of the two-match series against South Africa. Gill's absence hurt India immensely as they were whitewashed by SA 2-0. Now that the ODI series is set to get underway, Gill is not a part of the three-match series as he is yet to recover fully.

While not much is known about his injury and recovery, a Gill fan asked domestic cricketer Nitish Rana about it. On hearing the fan's request, Rana promptly said that Gill is my friend. He also provided an health update, claiming that Gill is recovering well.

Meanwhile, there are whispers that Gill could join the team for the T20I series.

