'Does India Need...': Gautam Gambhir Blasted by Parthiv Patel Following India's Whitewash vs South Africa in Tests

Ind vs SA: It was embarrassing to witness India getting tamed at home by South Africa in the two-match Test series. Following India's shambolic show in Tests, coach Gautam Gambhir faced massive backlash for a few of the decisions that he took. Now, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has given his verdict on Gambhir. Asking whether India is playing the right XI or not, Patel reckoned in Tests specialists are needed to do the job.

‘Mistake of the coach’

"There are two things. One is the mistake of the coach. The batters and bowlers are doing their job. But the question is, are we playing the right XI? Does India need so many all-rounders in Test cricket? I believe that Test cricket is a game of specialists. You must have six batters. The best thing is you have a wicketkeeper-batter who is among the best and has an average above 40. Then you need four bowlers and one all-rounder," Patel said on Star Sports.

He also admitted that Team India is blessed to have allrounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

"Actually, we are blessed that we can call both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all-rounders because they bat and bowl well. Then you have Kuldeep, who is a good wrist-spinner, and two quality pacers," he added.

Will Gambhir Get Sacked?

No, he will not as per multiple reports. It is understood that the Board of Control of Cricket in India is not going to make any knee-jerk decisions following the whitewash, which clearly means they are ready to give Gambhir a long rope. Even Gambhir said that the call of removing him lies with the BCCI.