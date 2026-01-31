Updated 31 January 2026 at 07:02 IST
WATCH | Pakistan Cricketer Abrar Ahmed's Shallow Threat Ahead of T20 WC 2026 Game vs India: 'There Are Some Teams...'
ICC T20 WC 2026: Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed gave a shallow threat to the Indian team ahead of the T20 WC game when asked about his unique celebration and if he would do it again.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
ICC T20 WC 2026: We are still a couple of weeks away from the high-octane India-Pakistan game at the T20 WC, and the mind games have already started. There is still no official confirmation over Pakistan's participation and yet a current cricketer has made a shallow comment. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was asked at a presser after the first T20I versus Australia at the Gadaffi stadium recently if he would unleash his signature celebration after picking a wicket.
For the unversed, he had signaled Shubman Gill to return to the pavilion with a pointed gesture near his head after dismissing him in the Champions Trophy. When asked if he would repeat it, he said he would and especially against some teams.
WATCH VIDEO
“I will do it whenever I feel like it. There are some teams against whom I will definitely continue doing it," he said after the opening T20I against Australia in Lahore.
Advertisement
Of course, he did not mention India, but it is anybody's guess what he meant when he issued the shallow threat.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 07:00 IST