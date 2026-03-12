WATCH | Pakistan's LAME 'Young Team' Excuse After Shock Loss vs Bangladesh in 1st ODI Rubbished: 'Truth is...'

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi's new-look ODI unit were thrashed by Bangladesh by eight wickets. Following the loss, the newly-appointed ODI captain said that it is an ‘young team’ and he is confident they will learn from their mistakes.

'This is a young team and I'll back this team'

"I feel this is a young team and I'll back this team till the end. Yeah, I think just a small reminder for the team, I think just partnership build and in one-day cricket you need partnership, bowling and batting both ways. But yeah, there's two games and we focus on other game as well," Afridi said at the post-match presentation.

Following the embarrassing loss, the Pakistan side is getting criticised. Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad is the latest to criticise them and call their bluff. Shehzad asked a pertinent question if players like Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Waseem Jr, Abrar Ahmad are actually young.

‘Using a few youngsters as an excuse’

“Just tell me, are Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Waseem Jr, Abrar Ahmad youngsters? The truth is you’re using a few youngsters as an excuse," he said on his YouTube channel.

Put into bat first, Pakistan were shot out for a paltry 115. None of the Pakistani batters looked settled in the middle as Faheem Ashraf was the highest scorer with 37. Nahid Rana was the star for Bangladesh as he picked up five wickets for merely 24 runs in seven overs.