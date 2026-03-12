'Pakistan Batters Were Trembling...': Shahid Afridi Reveals Mohali Dressing Room Fear vs MS Dhoni’s India in 2011 WC

India vs Pakistan: Back in 2011, India played Pakistan in Mohali in the ODI World Cup semi-final. The Men in Blue won the game by 29 runs after the Men in Green failed to chase 261 to win. More than half-a-decade after that game, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has revealed the mood in the dressing-room. As per Afridi, there was panic in the dressing-room as the batters were trembling.

‘Our batsmen were trembling’

“I remember when we were playing the World Cup semi-final at Mohali in 2011, we made a very good start. Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal were batting and our score was 90 something for loss of no wicket (Pakistan were 44 for 0 before they lost Kamran Akmal). I, as the captain, was sitting relaxed in the dressing room believing that we will win the match. After the first wicket fell, the way the crowd got behind the Indian team and the way the Indian team were fighting, some of our batsmen were trembling while going out to bat. I, as a leader and captain, was seeing that after Hafeez got out (Hafeez got out with Pakistan score of 70 for 1), their players were high in confidence after every ball. I believe we came under a lot of pressure,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.