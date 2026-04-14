WATCH | PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Lies on Crowds Allowed in IPL But Not in PSL: 'Petrol Pumps Long, Fuel Shortage'

PSL 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has blatantly lied when asked about crowds in IPL and no spectators in PSL. The journalist asks Naqvi that why is PSL suffering and not IPL when there is a crisis in the entire region. When he is asked the particular question, Naqvi claims that Pakistan's stance is a little ‘different’. Naqvi claims that in India, the lines at petrol pumps are long, and there is a fuel shortage. He also lets them know that they are lucky in comparison to India. Here is what Naqvi says.

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“Today I discussed with PSL team owners and PSL teams. Even Karachi (Kings) have requested, so I will meet the PM and request him again about what is possible, but we need to understand what the scenario is in the world, the oil crisis," Naqvi said.

“We have been working towards peace. We hope to have peace soon. The PM is also working towards that. We have a different stance. There is an oil crisis in India and there are long queues at petrol pumps in India," Naqvi added.

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Naqvi Trolled

The PSL is having all it's matches behind closed doors.

Naqvi is getting called out for the claim he made by an user on X. “So much of a shortage that it took me a full three odd minutes to fill 45 litres of petrol in my vehicle at 5 pm after driving into the petrol pump," a user replied.

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